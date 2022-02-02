Johnnie Mae Tatum

Funeral service will be held Saturday, January 5, 2022, at 11 am., visitation from 9am., until 11 am., at New Welcome Baptist Church for Johnnie Mae Tatum age 64 of Poplarville, MS., who died January 25, 2022, at Poplarville Hospital. A native of Poplarville, MS. Johnnie was a member of New Welcome Baptist Church, she was a faithful member of the choir, and Junior Mission. Johnnie was a seamstress at Movie Star 11 and later she became employed with Lifeline Homecare.

Survivors included: a loving and devoted husband of 41 years, Robert Tatum Sr., 2 daughters; LaRita (Ernest) Bodie of Hattiesburg, MS., Cicely (Kendrick) Gillespie of Biloxi, MS., 2 sons, Norman Henry of Deridder, LA. and Robert Tatum Jr., of Hattiesburg, MS., stepchildren, Niki, Terri and Demaro, 7 grandchildren, 2 sisters. Evelyn (Ernest) Rhodes, of Poplarville, MS., Bertha Henry of Gulfport, MS., 2 brothers, Bobby (Burnette) Herny of FT. Walton Beach, FL., and James T Henry of Poplarville, 4 uncles, 4 aunts, a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. a special friend Gwen Toney. Preceded her in death, her daughter, Lacresha Travis, parents, Johnny and Dorothy Henry 1 stepson, Antonio Tatum, 1 brother Darryl Henry. Burial will be in the Dave Monday Cemetery under the direction of Baylous Funeral Home