John Pierce Smith of Picayune, Mississippi departed this life into the presence of the Lord on Tuesday, February 1, 2022, at the age of 81, surrounded by his loving family.

Services will be held at 1 PM Saturday, February 5, 2022, at Benville Baptist Church.

Arrangements are under the direction of Picayune Funeral Home, officiated by Brother Willy Tebo and Brother Bob Osbourne. Please visit our website, picayunefuneral.com for the obituary where you may leave an online condolence or share photos and memories.