Jessie J. Lopez of Picayune, Mississippi passed away on Friday, February 25, 2022, at the age of 92 in the comfort of his home.

Jessie became a resident of Picayune after moving from Port Sulphur Louisiana in 1990. He was an avid hunter, fisher and enjoyed playing golf in his later years.

He is survived by his special loving friend of twenty-two years, Shirley Patrick; son, Jerry J. Lopez; daughter, Barbara Buras and husband Chuck; grandchildren, Gina Rouix, Jessica Dawson, Rebecca Fortner, and Cody Elkins; five great-grandchildren.

He is proceeded by his wife, Mary Elizabeth Lopez; parents, Sidney Lopez and May Viola Demercay; daughters, Sandra Elkins and Betty Rosser; brother, Sidney J. Lopez, Jr; and sisters, Stella Moon and Audrey.

Visitation will be held 3:00 p.m.- 5:00 p.m. Monday February 28, 2022, at Picayune Funeral Home. Service will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday March 1, 2022, at Picayune Funeral Home Chapel officiated by Bro. James Reeves. Burial to follow at New Palestine Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the direction of Picayune Funeral Home.