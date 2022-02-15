James Rider

James Euley Rider of Lumberton Mississippi passed away on Saturday, February 12, 2022, at the age of 79.

James was a Mississippi native. He enjoyed the outdoors and was a proud Veteran who served his country in the US Army.

He is survived by his son, James Strickland and wife Nancy.

He is proceeded in death by his wife, Joan Howard Rider; parents, James Daniel Rider and Lillie Mae Rider; and son, James Keith Rider.

A private service will be held by family.

Arrangements are under the direction of Picayune Funeral Home. Please visit our website, picayunefuneral.com for the obituary where you may leave an online condolence or share photos and memories.