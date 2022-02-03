James “J.E.” Ebb Seals

Graveside Funeral Services for James “J.E.” Ebb Seals, age 83, of Carriere, MS, who passed away Wednesday, February 2, 2022, will be held Sunday, February 6, 2022, at 1:00 pm at Gipson Cemetery.
Visitation will be Sunday, February 6, 2022 from 12:30 pm until 1:00 pm at Gipson Cemetery.
Burial will be in Gipson Cemetery under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.
