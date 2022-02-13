Jackson Man Sentenced to 5 Years in Prison for Possession with Intent to Distribute Cocaine

Jackson, Miss.- A Jackson man was sentenced to 5 years in federal prison for possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine, announced U.S. Attorney Darren LaMarca and Special Agent in Charge Jermicha Fomby of the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

According to court records, in January, 2020, Antonio Demond Doss, 27, purchased and distributed various quantities of cocaine, crack and marijuana from his do-defendant, Marcus Guice. Doss pled guilty on September 8, 2021, to possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine.

The case is the result of an extensive investigation, dubbed “Operation Hailstorm,” which began as an operation targeting illegal drug trafficking in the Jackson, Mississippi area.

Operation Hailstorm is part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) investigation. OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and dismantles the highest-level drug traffickers, money launderers, gangs, and transnational criminal organizations that threaten the United States by using a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach that leverages the strengths of federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies against criminal networks.

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics and the Jackson Police Department.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Keesha Middleton.