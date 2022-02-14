Intro to Military Research Workshop offered by MDAH

Learn how to trace your military family tree with resources available at the Mississippi Department of Archives and History (MDAH) on Saturday, February 19, from 10 to 11:00 a.m. Jeff Giambrone, a historic resource specialist at MDAH, will lead the Finding Your Family: Intro to Military Research workshop at the William F. Winter Archives & History building.

“For anyone doing research into a Mississippi relative’s military history, a trip to the Mississippi Department of Archives and History is vital!,” said Giambrone.

MDAH staff will teach participants how to use military records of Mississippi soldiers from the American Revolution to World War II such as service records, pensions, grave registration cards, World War I draft registration forms, statement of service cards, and World War II discharge records that are available in the MDAH archival collections.

Giambrone is currently employed as a historian at MDAH. He earned his BA in history from Mississippi State University and an MA in history from Mississippi College. He has led numerous introductory genealogy workshops and enjoys helping curious participants research their family roots.

Registration is free and space is limited. Register online here. For more information call 601-576-6800.