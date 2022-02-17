Helen Beech Howard Buel nee Moody

December 11, 2021

Helen Beech Howard Buel nee Moody passed away on December 11, 2021, in Charlotte, NC. Helen was lovingly cared for in her final year by her special angels Lucia Azevedo, Denise Blackburn, Denise Villegas, Karen Ferguson, Georgia Covington, and Nicole Royster.

Helen was born Helen Louise Farmer on June 24, 1929, to Kathryn Elizabeth Ready (Kate) and James Norman Ready in Richton, MS. Due to the Great Depression, Helen was unselfishly placed in the Mississippi Children’s Home in hopes of a better life. Blessedly, Helen was adopted at the age of three by Julius Solomon and Louella Yates Moody of Poplarville, MS. Helen attended Poplarville schools, graduating in 1947. Upon graduation Helen married Dan C. Beech (D.C.) (Cotton) also of Poplarville. In 1948 Helen gave birth to their daughter Martha Louise Beech and in 1950, gave birth to a son, David Michael Beech. Helen and D.C. lived in Wyoming, Germany, Texas, Managua, Nicaragua, and Kansas where D.C. served with the United States Airforce. Helen enjoyed the social life that was part of the military families’ culture and made many life-long friends. In 1959 Helen returned to Poplarville where she lived until 2005.

Helen was a creative, fashion-conscious woman. Her love of fashion motivated her to work for Fine Brother’s Madison in Hattiesburg, MS, and study to become a cosmetologist. In 1961 Helen opened her own beauty salon in Poplarville. Helen enjoyed beautifying the grand ladies of Poplarville, young women wanting a more fashionable hair color or style, and even some of the young men of the community looking for a trendier hair color or style than could be obtained from the local barber. Helen’s creativity was not limited to the beauty salon, she established warm and comfortable homes filled with family heirlooms and collectibles. Helen’s delicious home-cooked Southern meals consisting of fresh vegetables and Louisiana seafood were highlights of family visits.

Helen was committed to her Christian faith. She grew up in the First Baptist Church, but as an adult belonged to First Methodist Church-both in Poplarville. Helen leaves a legacy of many lessons for her children: the importance of hard work, discipline, perseverance, and independence. She will be missed by her children and grandsons D. Max Perkins, Daniel C. Beech, Graham Y. Beech, and five great grandchildren.

Helen has finally come home to her beloved Poplarville. Please join the family in celebrating Helen’s life at the Barn Church, 10401-10549 US-11, Poplarville, MS 39470 on February 26 at 1100 am. Helen was a generous spirit, in lieu of flowers please honor her memory by helping a deserving student.

Helen Moody Beech Memorial Cosmetology Scholarship Fund, Pearl River Community College, P.O. Box 5389, Poplarville, MS 39470