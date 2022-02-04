Hammond Man Killed in Tangipahoa Parish Crash

Loranger – Last night, shortly after 10:00 p.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L began investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash on LA Hwy 445 near LA Hwy 40 in Tangipahoa Parish. The crash claimed the life of 30-year-old Julian Rousseau of Hammond.

The initial investigation revealed the crash occurred as Rousseau was southbound on LA Hwy 445 in a 2012 Ford Fusion. For reasons still under investigation, the Ford Fusion traveled off of the roadway to the right and struck an embankment of a driveway. After striking the embankment, the Ford Fusion continued to travel across the driveway and struck an unoccupied 1999 Ford F-150 that was parked on the driveway.

Despite Rousseau being properly restrained, he sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash. Rousseau was pronounced deceased on the scene. As part of the ongoing investigation, a toxicology sample was obtained from the driver for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.