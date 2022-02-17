Hallis J. Sones (Hollis, Unc) went to eternal life on February 5, 2022 at the age of 74.

Mr. Sones is survived by three sisters, Alice Gilleo(Raymond), Sandra Pendergrass, Martha Walters all of Poplarville. One brother Joe B. Sones(Bettie) of Henleyfield.

Niece and Nephew Amanda Gilleo Fountain(Johnathan) of Poplarville and Joseph Gilleo of Bay St. Louis, Ms. Great nephews Kyle (Big Boy) Fountain and Kason (Blake) Fountain of Poplarville and Jessica (Rosie) Tillman of Wiggins, and his favorite pet Peewee Rabbit. And numerous other nieces and nephews too many to list.

He was preceded in death by his parents Joseph W. and Olgie P Sones, Brother James Carley Sones, Sister Myrtle Irean Wallace, Brothers William L Sones, Caney S. Sones Sr.

He chose cremation with no services.

