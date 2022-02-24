Greensburg Man Killed in Tangipahoa Parish Crash

Hammond – On Wednesday, February 23, shortly after 4:30 p.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L began investigating a one-vehicle fatal crash on Interstate 12 near LA Hwy 445 in Tangipahoa Parish. The crash claimed the life of 48-year-old Charles Headspeth of Greensburg.

The initial investigation revealed the crash occurred as Headspeth was westbound on Interstate 12 in a 2012 International ProStar hauling a dump trailer. For reasons still under investigation, the International traveled off of the roadway to the left and struck the cable barrier system. Shortly after striking the cable barrier system, the International caught fire and became fully engulfed.

Due to the severity of the damage, seatbelt use on behalf of Headspeth is unknown at this time. Headspeth suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased on the scene. As part of the ongoing investigation, a toxicology sample was obtained from the driver for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.