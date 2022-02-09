God Can Give Us Peace

By Erlene Smith

Don’t worry about anything, but in everything, through prayer and petition with thanksgiving, let your requests be made known to God. And the peace of God , which surpasses every thought, will guard your hearts and minds in Christ Jesus. Philippians 4:6-7.

Sometimes life can become complicated when circumstances beyond our control are thrust upon us. We cannot always order our days to accommodate our own desires and wishes. Our days may be filled with things we have to do rather than things we want to do.

We may struggle to meet the challenges and obligations our life places upon us. We can face our dilemma in one of two ways: We can go through our days in anxiety and worry and feeling sorry for ourselves, or we can look to God for peace in the midst of our struggles.

God may not change our situation , but He can change our attitude. We may no longer see our problems as being burdens but as opportunities.

If we can pray to God in faith about our problems; perhaps, we can hear God’s Spirit telling us: “Peace I leave with you. My peace I give to you. I do not give to you as the world gives. Your heart must not be troubled or fearful.” (John 14:27). When we depend on God, He can give us peace that “passes all understanding” and He will give us assurance that we are are not alone.

Prayer: Lord, Thank You for giving us perfect peace when we claim Your promises.