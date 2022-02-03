God Can Bring Healing

By Erlene Smith

The Lord is close to the brokenhearted; he rescues those whose spirits are crushed. Psalm 34:18 (NLT)

Many people are sad and depressed these days because of the struggles of this life. Depression robs us of the joys of life.

In the Bible, Psalms 137 records a discouraged people who sat down by the Rivers of Babylon and cried. God’s people had been carried away captive from their homeland. They were homesick and longed for old times. They were so discouraged and depressed that they hung their harps on Willow trees and refused to make joyful music.

Sometimes we may want to “hang our harps on Willow trees” and wallow in defeat with self-pity and sadness in our hearts. In times like these, we need to turn our eyes toward God and re-focus our thinking.

At times we can become extremely discouraged by the circumstances of life: loss of dear loved ones, illnesses we have to endure or illnesses that our family members have to endure, unfulfilled dreams, loss of jobs.

In a Psalm of David, he said: “Though I walk in the midst of trouble, thou wilt revive me: thou shalt stretch forth thine hand against the wrath of mine enemies, and thy right hand shall save me.” Psalm 138:7 (KJV)

Our enemies may be the contrary winds of life that blow through our days. Be of good courage! God can help us through these times.

Jesus said, “Come to me all of you who are weary and carry heavy burdens, and I will give you rest.” Mathew 11:28 (NLT)

God can put a new song in our hearts and help us to face life with new courage if we turn our focus on our loving Lord.He will lift our depression and restore the joy in our lives.

Prayer: Thank You, Lord, for taking our burdens away and giving us a new focus on life. Praise Your holy name!