Former Biloxi VA Employee Sentenced to Prison for Stealing VA Property

Gulfport, Miss. – A Saucier man was sentenced to serve 12 months in federal prison for stealing government property, announced U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca and Special Agent in Charge Jeffrey A. Breen of the Veterans Affairs (VA) Office of Inspector General, South Central Field Office.

Chad Jacob, 55, was also ordered to pay a $40,000 fine and $23,584 in restitution to the VA.

According to court documents, Jacob stole personal protective equipment (“PPE”), electronics, and medical equipment while working as the Assistant Chief of Supply Chain Management for the Gulf Coast Veterans Health Care System. Starting in 2019 and continuing to December 2020, Jacob stole items belonging to the VA and resold them to local pawn stores and on his personal eBay account. In total, Jacob made more than $50,000 selling the stolen N-95 masks and over $9,000 selling stolen iPads and iPhones.

The case was investigated by the VA Office of Inspector General.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Kathlyn R. Van Buskirk prosecuted the case