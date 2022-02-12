Followup to Canal Place project in the works

Starting Monday, Picayune Main Street Inc. will begin its second Creative Outdoor Spaces Project.

After the success of the first alley renovation project, now known as Canal Place, which recently won a Community Economic Development Award, work on second alley project across the street from the first will soon begin on West Canal Street.

“We’re ready. We’ve done one, we know what to do so we’re going on to the next one,” said Picayune Main Street Director Reba Beebe.

Underground wiring, along with pressure washing and a mural will be in the works starting Monday. When complete, the newly renovated alley will be a little different from its neighbor. This time around, the style of the alley and accompanying mural will focus on the history of Picayune. It will also include picnic tables, furniture and a stage to host live performances.

Picayune Main Street has money set aside for this project from previous events and fundraisers which will be combined with donations from Coastal Electric and Mississippi Power Company.

Beebe hopes to get the project finished in three months, if not sooner.