FBI issues update for Mississippi man wanted for rape

William Willingham is wanted for kidnapping and rape in Tate County, Mississippi. On December 22, 1998, Willingham is alleged to have tied up his girlfriend in her bedroom at her residence, and proceeded to the next room to rape her daughter. Willingham’s girlfriend managed to free herself and went to the aid of her daughter. However, Willingham allegedly brandished a knife and forced his girlfriend back into her room. He then returned to the room of his girlfriend’s daughter and allegedly continued to rape her. Willingham soon fled the residence. On March 4, 1999, Willingham was indicted by a Tate County, Mississippi Grand Jury for statutory rape and kidnapping. A federal arrest warrant was subsequently issued after Willingham was charged with unlawful flight to avoid prosecution.

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest of William Willingham.

Additional information and his official “wanted” poster, including the age progressed photo, can be found at the below link.

https://www.fbi.gov/wanted/cac/william-willingham

Anyone who would like to contact the FBI with valuable information in regards to the Willingham case can call their local FBI office. FBI Jackson can be contacted at 601-948-5000.