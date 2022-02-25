Facing My Fears

By Shannon Marshall

According to a study on fear, the greatest fear people have is speaking in public. The second greatest fear is death. Jerry Seinfeld, the comedian, said based on this study if you go to a funeral, more people have a greater fear of giving the eulogy than being in the box. We all have fears, don’t we? “Fear not” is used over eighty times in the Bible. “Don’t be afraid” or “do not fear” is found over thirty times in the Bible.

Our world is increasingly on edge. We are living in a culture of fear. According to Kyle Idleman, most of our fears come from the unknown, the unlikely, and the uncontrollable. All these “un’s” cause much anxiety. Fear can be faced and even overcome.

Joseph’s dad, Jacob, faced probably the greatest fear for a parent, that something tragic had happened to his child. We can read in Genesis 37 the story of Joseph being sold by his brothers to some Midianite traders. Joseph’s brothers made Jacob think a wild animal had taken Joseph. But in Genesis 39: 2 we read, “The Lord was with Joseph.” Jacob faced the fear that something had happened to Joseph, but God was with Joseph, so no need to fear. We face the fear that something could happen, but you need to know God is with you. Here are somethings to know in facing fears.

Know God guarantees His presence. He was with Joseph. God is with you. Hebrews 13:5-6, “I will never leave you, nor forsake you, the Lord is my helper, I will not be afraid.” Know God guards our paths. How did Joseph get to Egypt? God put him there by allowing things to happen, but his path was guarded. Know God guides his people. And last Know God gives us peace. Read Phillipians 4: 6-7 this week. Fear not dear friends.