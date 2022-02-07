Extension beef cattle specialist receives prestigious honor

By Nathan Gregory

MSU Extension Service

STARKVILLE, Miss. — A beef cattle specialist with the Mississippi State University Extension Service has been recognized for her service and research with one of the most prestigious honors in the field of animal science.

Brandi Karisch, associate Extension and research professor in the MSU Department of Animal and Dairy Sciences, received the 2022 Southern Section of the American Society of Animal Science award during the organization’s annual meeting. This award recognizes a society member who has made an outstanding contribution in animal science programs.

Karisch has served as Extension’s state beef cattle specialist since 2011. She delivers Extension programming through in-person workshops and virtual instruction based on her cattle production research.

In 2018, Karisch was appointed as the inaugural Milton Sundbeck Endowed Professor in Animal and Dairy Sciences. In addition to numerous MSU Extension accolades, she is a previous recipient of the Mississippi Farm Bureau Farm Woman of Year Award.

The American Society of Animal Science is a professional membership society that supports the careers of scientists and animal producers in the U.S. and abroad.