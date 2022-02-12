Expert floral designer to give March lecture

By Susan Collins-Smith

MSU Extension Service

BILOXI, Miss. — Gardening and floral design enthusiasts and professionals can enjoy a public lecture by Pat Scace, floral display supervisor at the Missouri Botanical Garden.

The lecture is on March 21 from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Mississippi State University Coastal Research and Extension Center. It will conclude with a recognition ceremony for the newest group of certified MSU Extension Service Master Floral Designers.

Scace will speak about her work at the Missouri Botanical Garden in St. Louis. She develops, organizes and coordinates many exhibits and shows at the garden, including the world-renowned Annual Orchid Show.

Registration is $10 per person and includes admission and light refreshments. Seating is limited to 50 guests. To register online, visit the Extension Registration Portal at https://bit.ly/3qKTIXi. Registration closes March 14.

Scace is a landscape architect and a member of the American Institute of Floral Designers. She has worked in the retail floral industry providing freelance and contract work as well as industry education.

MSU is an equal opportunity institution. For disability accommodation or other information, contact Jim DelPrince at 228-388-4710 or j.delprince@msstate.edu.