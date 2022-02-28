Excel By 5, Inc. Announces Daisy Carter as New Executive Director

Jackson, Miss. (February 28, 2022) – Excel By 5, Inc. announced today that Daisy Carter will be its new executive director, effective March 1, 2022. Carter comes to Excel By 5 from her position as executive director of the National Council on Alcoholism and Drug Dependence of Central Mississippi (NCADD).

Carter holds a Master of Science in Public Policy and Administration and a Bachelor of Arts in English. She is currently working towards a Doctor of Philosophy in Public Administration at Jackson State University. In addition to her work with NCADD, Carter held positions with the Mississippi Department of Health and the Mississippi Community Partnership. Carter volunteers as an Ambassador for the Greater Jackson Partnership and is President of the Capital Area Sunset Rotary Club.

“The Excel By 5 board of directors is delighted to welcome Daisy Carter as our new leader,” said Hans Petit, Excel By 5 board president. “Her extensive expertise and enthusiasm for grassroots community development make Daisy a great fit for Excel By 5 and our mission to guide Mississippi communities in supporting their youngest children.”

Carter said, “I’m excited about leading Excel By 5 and really look forward to working with the community leaders who volunteer to make Excel By 5 a reality across our state. I like Excel By 5’s approach. They provide a framework and direction for communities to build custom support systems that fit their needs.

Excel By 5 provides early childhood coaching services free of charge to over 40 Mississippi communities, from Corinth to Biloxi and Columbus to Vicksburg.

Excel By 5 community coalitions bring their communities together around early childhood while connecting with their 0-5 population, their parents, families and teachers, and the agencies that work to serve them. Started in 2004, Excel By 5 receives support from individuals and other private sources, including Chevron and Ingalls Shipbuilding. Mississippi’s successful Early Learning Collaborative Act of 2013, was inspired by Excel By 5 community leaders.