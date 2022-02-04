Douglas Graf

Douglas Emile Graf of Picayune, Mississippi passed away on Tuesday January 25, 2022, at the age of 63.

Douglas was a long-time resident of Picayune. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

He is survived by his siblings: Darrell Graf (Debbie), and Daphine Newman (David); nephew and nieces: David Newman Jr., (Jacqueline and daughter Annie), Melissa N. Prieur (Shelby), Shannon Morrison, Dawn Kuchler; childhood friend, Joe Philipella and family.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Sidney E. Graf and Betty Jean Graf; brother, Sidney D. Graf.

A Graveside Service will be held 10:00 a.m. Saturday February 12, 2022, at Memorial Gardens Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the direction of Picayune Funeral Home.