DeLano, Kaome named Bulldogs of the Week

PERKINSTON — Matthew DeLano and Tanyaradzwa Kaome have been named Bulldogs of the Week for Feb. 21-27.

DeLano, a sophomore right-hander from Biloxi, struck out nine in four innings of two-hit relief to pick up the win in a 5-2 victory over Coastal Alabama-South. He allowed one run.

Kaome, a freshman from Harare, Zimbabwe, led No. 21 Gulf Coast to a pair of victories from the top singles and doubles spots last week. She won all four of her matches to defeat Southwest Mississippi and upset No. 21 Copiah-Lincoln in Wesson.

Also nominated:

Cade Crosby, a freshman shortstop from Gulfport, batted .667 with a pair of doubles in a doubleheader split against Coastal Alabama-South.

Kyle Bond, a freshman from Wiggins, won all four of his matches to help lead No. 15 Gulf Coast to two victories. He teamed with Alex King to win both No. 3 doubles matches and then won his No. 5 singles matches against Southwest Mississippi and No. 20 Copiah-Lincoln.

