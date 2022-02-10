Covington Woman Killed in St. Tammany Parish Crash

Folsom – Shortly after 8:25 a.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L began investigating a two vehicle crash on Bennett Bridge Road (LA Hwy 1077/1078) at the intersection of Savannah Road in St. Tammany Parish. The crash claimed the life of 85-year-old Jimmie Thompson of Covington.

The initial investigation revealed the crash occurred as Thompson was eastbound on Bennett Bridge Road in a 2014 Nissan Sentra. At the same time, a 2018 Volvo dump truck was westbound on Bennett Bridge Road. For reasons still under investigation, the Nissan attempted to turn left onto Savannah Road. This resulted in the Nissan traveling directly into the path of the Volvo. The Volvo then struck the right side of the Nissan.

Despite the fact that Thompson was properly restrained, she sustained serious injuries. She was transported to a local hospital where she ultimately succumbed to her injuries. The driver of the Volvo was also properly restrained and was uninjured. As part of the ongoing investigation, toxicology samples were obtained from both drivers for analysis.

Motorists should always be cognizant of their surroundings and obey posted traffic control signs. Making good choices while in motor vehicles such as never driving while impaired, always ensuring every occupant is properly restrained, and obeying all traffic laws can often mean the difference between life and death.