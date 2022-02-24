Coroner identifies child killed in Slidell accident

Published 12:02 pm Thursday, February 24, 2022

By Special to the Item

St. Tammany Parish Coroner Dr. Charles Preston has positively identified the child killed in a Slidell accident Wednesday afternoon.
               Emma Savoie, age 6, died at Slidell Memorial Hospital shortly before 4 p.m. Wednesday after being struck by a vehicle in her school parking lot. Savoie resided at 346 Cypress Lakes Dr., Slidell.
               The Slidell Police Department is investigating the accident.
               An autopsy will be performed tomorrow.
               “The death of a child is always an unspeakable tragedy,” Preston said. “My prayers are with this family and with all affected by this horrible event.”

