Christina Roark, Nissan of Picayune Teacher of the Week

Christina Roark, a first grade teacher at South Side Lower Elementary, has been named Nissan of Picayune’s Teacher of the Week.

Roark has been teaching in the Picayune School District since December of 2019.

Her favorite part of teaching is seeing the progress in her students even though it may feel like enough is not being done for them academically and behaviorally.

The most important lesson she wants her students to take away from their time in her class is that, “We are family. You can trust me to help you with whatever you need.”

Something her students may not know about her is that she also attended South Side Lower Elementary as a child from kindergarten to sixth grade. She then went on to attend Picayune Junior High and graduated from Picayune Memorial High School.

“And now I’m teaching here,” Roark said.