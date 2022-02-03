Charles “Charlie” Joseph Troglen

A Celebration of Life for Charles “Charlie” Joseph Troglen, age 56, of Kenner, LA who passed away Sunday, January 23, 2022, will be held Saturday, February 5, 2022 at 10:00 AM at the McDonald Funeral Home Chapel in Picayune, MS.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 5, 2022 from 9:00 AM until 10:00 AM at McDonald Funeral Home.
Services are under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.
Obituary, driving directions, and register book can be found on the internet page, at www.mcdonaldfh.com.

