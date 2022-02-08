Center Shakira Austin Named to the 2022 Naismith Midseason Trophy Team

ATLANTA – Shakira Austin continues to rack up accolades, as the senior was most recently placed on the 2022 Midseason Team for 2022 Jersey Mike’s Naismith Trophy for Women’s Player of the Year. Austin has already garnered a spot on the Wooden Award Late Season Watchlist.

The Naismith College Player of the Year Trophy is presented annually to the most outstanding women’s basketball player who achieves tremendous on-court success.

Austin just eclipsed the 1,500-career point mark and is the SEC’s active leader in career rebounds with a total of 985. The senior currently leads the Rebels averaging 14.3 points and 8.6 rebounds per game.

The Women’s Naismith Trophy winner will be chosen by the Atlanta Tipoff Club’s national voting academy, comprised of leading media members from around the country, current and former head coaches, and former award winners and conference commissioners. The selections will look at outstanding on-court performances during the 2021-22 college basketball season.

The watchlist will be narrowed down throughout the season with the award to be presented on April 2, 2022.

More information regarding the award and past winners can be found at NaismithTrophy.com

Follow the Rebels on Twitter at @OleMissWBB, Facebook at Ole Miss WBB and on Instagram at Ole MissWBB. You can also follow head coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin on Twitter at @YolettMcCuin