Carmen Herrington, Nissan of Picayune’s Teacher of the Week

Carmen Herrington, a teacher at Picayune Memorial High School, has been named Nissan of Picayune’s Teacher of the Week.

Carmen is a biology teacher for freshmen and sophomores attending the school.

She has 31 and a half years of teaching experience, all of which have been in the same classroom at Picayune Memorial High School.

One of the things she likes most about teaching is that her current and past students inspire her to be a better educator and person.

“I love my students,” Carmen said.

While in her classroom, she would like her students to use what they learn about biology in their daily lives.

“I also hope to cultivate a love for science so that some students may pursue a career in science,” Carmen said.

Other than teaching in the same classroom for more than three decades, her students may not know that she uses stories to help them understand the lesson plan.

“I make learning engaging and fun, this enables me to build relationships with my students. I also make learning environments conducive to learning by surrounding my students with ‘life,'” Carmen said.