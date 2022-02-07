Bulldogs take on Rangers in Senatobia

PERKINSTON — Mississippi Gulf Coast faces another contest against a team battling to make the eight-team MACCC Women’s Basketball Tournament field Monday.

The Bulldogs entertain Northwest Mississippi at the Weathers-Wentzell Center. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m., and the game will be streamed at https://www.facebook.com/NWCCRangers.

Records

MGCCC: 13-6, 5-5 MACCC, T-9 th place in conference

place in conference NWCC: 12-7, 6-4 MACCC, T-6th place in conference

Last Time Out

MGCCC scored the last 17 points of the game to come back against Mississippi Delta on Saturday in Moorhead.

Northwest beat Itawamba 70-61 last Monday in Senatobia.

Previous Meeting

Northwest beat Gulf Coast 62-54 in the Region 23 semifinals at Clinton on March 5, 2020.

Three Ahead

Thursday, Feb. 10: vs. Southwest Mississippi, Perkinston, 6 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 14: at Copiah-Lincoln, Wesson, 6 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 17: vs. East Mississippi, Perkinston, 6 p.m.

For more information on MGCCC’s 10 intercollegiate athletic teams, follow @MGCCCBulldogs on Twitter and MGCCCBulldogs on Facebook, and go to mgcccbulldogs.com.