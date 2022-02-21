Bulldogs lose twice in Decatur

Mississippi Gulf Coast got a pair of good starts Friday but lost twice in the Rush Invitational in Decatur.

Luke Reed pitched a complete game in a 3-2 loss to Wallace State-Hanceville, and Matthew DeLano allowed three runs in four innings of an 8-1 loss to Lincoln Trail.

Gulf Coast is 2-6 and will entertain Coastal Alabama-South at Ken “Curly” Farris Field on Wednesday.

Reed (So., Louisville, Ky./Holy Cross) took the hard luck loss in the first game. He allowed one earned run in six innings of work, striking out seven without walking anyone.

Brendan McCauley (So., Gulfport/Harrison Central) led off the game with a triple and scored on a double steal. The Bulldogs added another run in the second after Preston Ratliff (So., Slidell, La./Northshore) doubled and scored on an error for a 2-1 lead.

Wallace State scored two unearned runs in the sixth.

Matthew DeLano (So., Biloxi/Biloxi) struck out seven and allowed three hits. He gave up two earned runs.

Thomas Hollingsworth (Fr., Madison/Germantown) had two hits in the nightcap, including a double.

