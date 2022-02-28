Bulldogs lose twice at NWFS

Published 2:53 pm Monday, February 28, 2022

By Special to the Item

No. 8 Mississippi Gulf Coast lost a pair of games at Northwest Florida State on Saturday, falling 5-1 and 9-5 in Niceville.

 

Kristian Jones (So., Southaven/DeSoto Central) led the Bulldogs’ offensive attack, going 5-for-7 with 2 doubles and three stolen bases. Emaleigh Coates (So., Lucedale/George County) was 3-for-6, and Abby Vance (So., Calhoun City/Calhoun City) also had three hits.

Jones put Gulf Coast up 1-0 in the first on a delayed double-steal. She doubled in the third and scored on a sacrifice fly by K.K. Agner (So., Horn Lake/Magnolia Heights).

 

The Bulldogs added two in the fourth, scoring after a bases-loaded error and another Agner sac fly to make it 4-1. They scored on a double-play in the fifth, but then couldn’t hold on.

 

The Raiders (21-4) scored three in the fifth and five in the sixth for the win.

 

Gulf Coast (7-8) plays yet another road doubleheader Wednesday with a trip to Pensacola State. The doubleheader starts at 3 p.m.

 

For more information on MGCCC’s 10 intercollegiate athletic teams, follow @MGCCCBulldogs on Twitter and MGCCCBulldogs on Facebook, and go to mgcccbulldogs.com.

