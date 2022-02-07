Bulldogs host Rangers in key MACCC showdown

PERKINSTON — The two teams tied for sixth in the MACCC men’s basketball standings will meet Monday at the Weathers-Wentzell Center.

Mississippi Gulf Coast entertains Northwest Mississippi at Perk. Tipoff is at 6 p.m., with the game streamed at https://livestream.com/mgcccbulldogs/events/10141643.

Records

MGCCC: 14-5/6-4 MACCC, T-6 th place in conference

place in conference NWCC: 13-5/6-4 MACCC, T-6th place in conference

Last Time Out

MGCCC lost 74-66 at Meridian last Monday.

Northwest beat Itawamba 52-49 last Monday.

Previous Meeting

Gulf Coast beat Northwest Mississippi 108-97 in the MACJC Tournament quarterfinals on Feb. 24, 2014. Tony Bridges had 31 points in 31 minutes to lead the Bulldogs.

Notes

Gulf Coast is third in the NJCAA in 3-point defense (26.6 percent), eighth in 3-point attempts (29.1/game) and 16 th in field-goal attempts (69.8/game).

in field-goal attempts (69.8/game). Gulf Coast leads the MACCC in scoring (85.3 ppg) and 3-point defense (26.6 percent) and is second in 3-pointers made (174) and third in rebounding (44.0 rpg).

Melvion Flanagan is 3 rd in the MACCC in scoring (21.1 ppg), second in 3-pointers (6.5/game), sixth in free-throw shooting (82.5 percent) and seventh in steals (2.0 spg).

in the MACCC in scoring (21.1 ppg), second in 3-pointers (6.5/game), sixth in free-throw shooting (82.5 percent) and seventh in steals (2.0 spg). Lee Flenor is second in the MACCC in field-goal shooting (62.1 percent) and third in rebounding (9.9 rpg).

Anthony Ratliff is 10 th in the league in rebounding (8.2 rpg).

in the league in rebounding (8.2 rpg). Dontavius Proby is tied for 9th in the league in assists (3.6 apg) and eighth in assist-to-turnover ratio (2.2).

Three Ahead

Thursday, Feb. 10: at Southwest Mississippi, Summit, 6 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 14: vs. Copiah-Lincoln, Perkinston, 6 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 17: at East Mississippi, Scooba, 6 p.m.

