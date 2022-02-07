Bulldogs host Rangers in key MACCC showdown
Published 2:04 pm Monday, February 7, 2022
PERKINSTON — The two teams tied for sixth in the MACCC men’s basketball standings will meet Monday at the Weathers-Wentzell Center.
Mississippi Gulf Coast entertains Northwest Mississippi at Perk. Tipoff is at 6 p.m., with the game streamed at https://livestream.com/mgcccbulldogs/events/10141643.
Records
- MGCCC: 14-5/6-4 MACCC, T-6th place in conference
- NWCC: 13-5/6-4 MACCC, T-6th place in conference
Last Time Out
- MGCCC lost 74-66 at Meridian last Monday.
- Northwest beat Itawamba 52-49 last Monday.
Previous Meeting
Gulf Coast beat Northwest Mississippi 108-97 in the MACJC Tournament quarterfinals on Feb. 24, 2014. Tony Bridges had 31 points in 31 minutes to lead the Bulldogs.
Notes
- Gulf Coast is third in the NJCAA in 3-point defense (26.6 percent), eighth in 3-point attempts (29.1/game) and 16th in field-goal attempts (69.8/game).
- Gulf Coast leads the MACCC in scoring (85.3 ppg) and 3-point defense (26.6 percent) and is second in 3-pointers made (174) and third in rebounding (44.0 rpg).
- Melvion Flanagan is 3rd in the MACCC in scoring (21.1 ppg), second in 3-pointers (6.5/game), sixth in free-throw shooting (82.5 percent) and seventh in steals (2.0 spg).
- Lee Flenor is second in the MACCC in field-goal shooting (62.1 percent) and third in rebounding (9.9 rpg).
- Anthony Ratliff is 10th in the league in rebounding (8.2 rpg).
- Dontavius Proby is tied for 9th in the league in assists (3.6 apg) and eighth in assist-to-turnover ratio (2.2).
Three Ahead
- Thursday, Feb. 10: at Southwest Mississippi, Summit, 6 p.m.
- Monday, Feb. 14: vs. Copiah-Lincoln, Perkinston, 6 p.m.
- Thursday, Feb. 17: at East Mississippi, Scooba, 6 p.m.
For more information on MGCCC’s 10 intercollegiate athletic teams, follow @MGCCCBulldogs on Twitter and MGCCCBulldogs on Facebook, and go to mgcccbulldogs.com.