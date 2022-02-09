Bulldogs face key MACCC showdown in Summit

Published 3:35 pm Wednesday, February 9, 2022

By Special to the Item

PERKINSTON — Mississippi Gulf Coast can pick up a key win in the battle for an MACCC Men’s Basketball Tournament berth Thursday at Summit.

 

The Bulldogs play Southwest with a half-game lead in the standings in a contest set to start at 6 p.m. It will be streamed at https://go.smccbears.tv/.

 

Gulf Coast could clinch a spot in the eight-team field depending on results from other games.

 

Records

  • MGCCC: 15-5/7-4 MACCC, 5th place in conference
  • SMCC: 14-7/7-5 MACCC, 6th place in conference

Last Time Out

  • MGCCC beat Northwest Mississippi 99-87 on Monday in Perkinston with all five starters scoring in double figures. Melvion Flanagan had 25 points, five rebounds and six assists, and Lee Flenor had a 10-point, 13-rebound double-double
  • SMCC lost 75-60 at Meridian on Monday to break a four-game win streak. Zachariah Shugars had 13 points for the Bears.

Previous Meeting

Seven-man Gulf Coast beat Southwest 69-67 at Perk on March 8, 2021. Flanagan made a layup in the final minute for the win to finish with 27 points.

Three Ahead

  • Monday, Feb. 14: vs. Copiah-Lincoln, Perkinston, 6 p.m.
  • Thursday, Feb. 17: at East Mississippi, Scooba, 6 p.m.
  • Monday, Feb. 21: MACCC Tournament, at men’s No. 1 seed

 

For more information on MGCCC’s 10 intercollegiate athletic teams, follow @MGCCCBulldogs on Twitter and MGCCCBulldogs on Facebook, and go to mgcccbulldogs.com.

