Bulldogs comeback falls short

PERKINSTON — Mississippi Gulf Coast battled back from a 12-point halftime deficit, but could never get it back to even in a 74-66 loss at Meridian on Monday.

The Bulldogs were led by Melvion Flanagan (So., Peabody/Alexandria, La.), who had 20 points. He’s reached 20 or more points in seven of his last eight games.

Gulf Coast (14-5, 6-4 MACCC) slides into a three-way tie for fifth in the MACCC with Northwest and Southwest. Meridian (14-4, 6-3) is now in fourth place.

The top eight teams qualify for the conference tournament, which will be played at the men’s No. 1 seed.

Carr Thiam (So., Wharton/Tampa, Fla.) had 13 points, and Anthony Ratliff added 11.

Gulf Coast trailed 38-26 at halftime, but finally found some offense in the second half. The Bulldogs could never get closer than two, however.

Gulf Coast has an open date Thursday. The Bulldogs entertain Northwest Mississippi next Monday, with tipoff at the Weathers-Wentzell Center set for 6 p.m.

