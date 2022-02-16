Bulldogs close out regular season at EMCC

PERKINSTON — Turns out Mississippi Gulf Coast may not have clinched a spot in the eight-team MACCC Men’s Basketball Tournament, but a win at East Mississippi on Thursday will definitely do it.

Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. in Scooba. The game will be streamed at https://www.emccathletics.com/video/YouTubeLive.

The Bulldogs hold enough tiebreakers in head-to-head situations over seven other teams in the league, but there are potential scenarios where a five-team tie for fifth could turn into a mathematical morass.

Records

MGCCC: 16-6/8-5 MACCC, T-5 th place in conference

place in conference EMCC: 16-6/9-4 MACCC, T-3rd place in conference

Last Time Out

MGCCC cruised to a 101-91 win over Copiah-Lincoln on Sophomore Night in Perkinston on Monday.

East Mississippi lost 74-53 on Monday at Meridian.

Previous Meeting

East Mississippi beat Gulf Coast 89-83 in the NJCAA Region 23 Tournament in Clinton on March 3, 2016.

Up next

MACCC Tournament, Feb. 22-24

NJCAA Region 23 Tournament, Feb. 28-March 5

For more information on MGCCC’s 10 intercollegiate athletic teams, follow @MGCCCBulldogs on Twitter and MGCCCBulldogs on Facebook, and go to mgcccbulldogs.com.