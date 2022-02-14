Braves Bookworms Reading Program Returns for 2022

PEARL, MS — The Mississippi Braves and Whataburger are pleased to announce the Braves Bookworms Reading Program’s return in 2022. The program is designed to encourage and enhance literacy among Central Mississippi youth through partnerships with local schools. The program is entirely free for students and educators. All students from Pre-K through 8th grade are invited to participate.

M-Braves Bookworms incentivize students to read outside the classroom by rewarding them for reaching specific goals set by their teachers. The program is designed to run for four weeks, beginning in March 2022. In addition, students completing their teacher’s reading requirement earn (2) complimentary tickets to any 2022 Mississippi Braves Home Game.

To register your school for the program, fill out this FORM . Once we receive your enrollment form, a member of the M-Braves front office will contact you regarding program materials. Questions? Contact Garrett Butler, Account Executive, at 601-664-7630 or garrett.butler@braves.com

The M-Braves also provide educational resources for students, teachers, and parents. Click HERE to access.

Braves Bookworms had 50+ schools, and over 30,000 students participate in the program last year. Trusty and Tommy Hawk want to make this year even bigger, and he needs you!