Brandon Man Sentenced to Ten Years for Distribution of Methamphetamine

Jackson, Miss. – A Brandon man was sentenced to 120 months in prison, to be followed by 5 years of supervised release and $2,250 in restitution, for distributing methamphetamine, announced U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca and Special Agent in Charge Jermicha Fomby of the Federal Bureau of Investigation in Mississippi.

According to court documents, on December 21, 2020, Joshua Rashad Brown, 31, possessed with the intent to distribute methamphetamine.

This case is part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) operation. OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and dismantles the highest-level drug traffickers, money launderers, gangs, and transnational criminal organizations that threaten the United States by using a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach that leverages the strengths of federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies against criminal networks.

This OCDETF case is the result of an extensive investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Drug Enforcement Administration with assistance from Homeland Security Investigations and the Rankin County Sheriff’s Department.

The case is being prosecuted by Deputy Criminal Chief Attorney Erin Chalk.