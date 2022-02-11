Biloxi PD working murder case between two homeless men

On Thursday, February 10, 2022, at approximately 7:57 p.m., Biloxi Police Officers responded to a wooded area near the intersection of Popps Ferry Road and Cedar Lake Road to conduct a welfare check on the occupant of a homeless camp. Upon arrival, officers located a 52-year-old deceased white male who appeared to be the victim of an assault. The preliminary investigation identified the suspect as 63-year-old David Thomas Jordan, who is also homeless. Jordan was located in the immediate area and arrested without incident. Jordan was charged with 1st-degree murder and Harrison County Justice Court Judge Albert Fountain set a $1,000,000.00 bond. Jordan has been transported to the Harrison County Adult Detention Center awaiting an initial appearance. The identity of the victim is being withheld pending notification of family. The motive for the attack is still under investigation.

