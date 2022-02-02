Biloxi PD asking for help to locate runaway juvenile

The Biloxi Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance to locate a runaway juvenile. The female pictured below, Aaliyah Sarajean Johnson (age 15) was reported to have left home sometime around 9:30 pm on 1/31/22 in the 800 block of Cedar Lake Rd. Aaliyah was last seen wearing a black tee shirt with unknown writing and black leggings. It is unknown if Aaliyah left on foot or was picked up by an unknown person in a vehicle.