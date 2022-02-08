Biloxi PD arrests man for murder

On February 5th, 2022 at approximately 0702 hours, Biloxi Police Officers responded to an apartment in the 300 Block of Rodenberg Avenue to check the welfare of a white female. Officers located signs of a struggle and the female deceased inside the apartment.

Through the investigation, 37-year-old Pitipong Daengbunga, of Biloxi was developed as a suspect and taken into custody. Daengbunga was charged with First Degree Murder. Harrison County Justice Court Judge Albert Fountain issued an arrest warrant for Daengbunga, issuing a $1,000,000 bond. Daengbunga was transported to the Harrison County Adult Detention Center.