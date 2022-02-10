Biloxi PD answers questions concerning golf cart use during Mardi Gras parade

The Biloxi Police Department has fielded several questions regarding Low Speed Vehicle (Golf Cart) usage. We are sending this notice out to cover the most asked about topics to include the location for additional information on these vehicles. You must call and schedule a golf cart inspection first; you will need to contact the Community Relations office at 228-435-6115 or 228-385-3033. We will not accept anyone that does not call and get an appointment through the Community Relations section.

We only do inspections Monday through Friday, and none will be done on Fat Tuesday. The permit for the Golf cart will expire after one year and will have to be registered and inspected each year. Any modifications that make the cart non-compliant will void the inspection after the inspection. A citation could be issued with a fine of $416.00 for the violation for not having the inspection and registration issued. Things you will need to know if you will be using a low-speed vehicle during the Mardi Gras Season in Biloxi.

For those needing more information, they can locate it on the city’s website https://biloxi.ms.us/resources/code-of-ordinances/

Ordinance section numbers involving LSV are; 20-4-1 definitions, section 20-4-2 Permissible operations, section 20-4-3 Registration for low-speed vehicle section 20-4-4 Liability disclaimer.

Golf carts will be allowed on the same roads that the approved maps show. Once the roads are closed off for the parade, the golf carts will NOT be allowed on those roads. (Examples Main St, Lameuse St, Reynoir St, Porter Av)

The golf cart will need to be inspected. If the person applying for the decal does not live within the city limits of Biloxi, they will have to bring the golf cart on a trailer to the Lopez Quave Public Safety Center located at 170 Porter Ave. Biloxi, MS 39530

The decal price is seventy-five dollars ($75). We can NOT accept a check. The fee will have to be paid either cash or with a debit/ credit card.

If you use a debit/ credit card, there is a site fee associated with the fee.

For a golf cart to pass inspection and operate within the city limits of Biloxi, the golf cart will need to have the following working equipment. Headlamps, Front and rear turn signals, Stop lamps, Operational horn, Reflex reflectors: one red on each side and one red on the rear.

Verified valid driver’s license (officer will take a picture of your driver’s license during inspection)

Current photo of golf cart taken (officer will take four pictures of your golf cart during inspection)

Parking brake

Windshield

Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) (officer will write down or take a picture of the VIN)

Seatbelts for each seating position

Rear visibility

Exterior mirror mounted on the driver’s side and either an exterior mirror on passenger’s side or an interior mirror

Verified insurance (officer will take a picture of insurance card during the inspection)