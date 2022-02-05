Beneficiary pledges to double donations made to local shelter

The Pearl River County SPCA received a generous offer from an anonymous beneficiary who has pledged to double any donations up to $10,000 made to the shelter.

This offer will last until March 31 and every donation goes towards the shelters spay and neuter program. The regular price for spay/neuter operations through the shelter are $60 for cats, and $80 for dogs. Or $100 for three cats or two small dogs.

With 100 coupons remaining, the shelter is still offering low cost options for spay/neuter. With the coupon, that cost is reduced to $30 for cats and $40 for dogs. With kitten season approaching, the shelter’s staff wants to ensure as many cats as possible are spayed and neutered. While the shelter is still near capacity with dogs and cats, it’s been less overwhelming, said SPCA spokesperson Maria Diamond.

“We’re trying to get as many of these cats, especially, spayed as we possibly can before we have a lot of kittens,” said Diamond.

Cutline SPCA volunteer Victoriana Nguyen shows off Gypsy, a cat that is available for adoption at the Pearl River County SPCA. Gypsy is a 1-year-old grey tabby domestic shorthair breed that has been declawed and received rabies shots.