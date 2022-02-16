Beard wins medalist; No. 1 MGCCC finishes 2nd

No. 1 Mississippi Gulf Coast couldn’t hold on to the lead against a tough Central Alabama team in the Coastal Alabama Invitational, but David Beard made his first-round lead stand up to claim medalist honors.

Beard won by one shot over Eastern Florida State’s Matt Gauntlett for his first collegiate victory. It came on the tough Azalea Course at The Lakewood Club in Fairhope, Ala.

“David had a great fall,” Gulf Coast coach Brad Thornton said. “We knew if he kept progressing, he’d get the first collegiate win. I’m very proud of him, and I think they’ll be more to come if he continues putting gin the work.”

Beard shot 2-over 74 to pick up the victory. Reeves Johnson (So., Madison/Germantown), who shared the first-round lead with Beard, finished tied for fifth at 1-over for 36 holes. Alessio Graziani (Fr., Johannesburg, South Africa/Beaulieu College) was tied for eighth another shot back.

Gulf Coast led by 11 shots after Monday, but the problems began Tuesday when Matt Wilkinson (So., Madison/Madison Central) had to withdraw because of back tightness.

“Seems like nothing went in our favor today,” Thornton said. “We were stuck with four players, and then it just comes down to execution. To beat a team like Central Alabama, you’ve got to be on your A-game, and today we weren’t quite there.”

Central Alabama, which is ranked fourth by the NJCAA Division I coaches, shot 3-over to win by three shots.

The Bulldogs, who top the Division II coaches poll, finished six shots ahead of EFSU, which is seventh in D-I.

Team scores

School Score

Central Alabama 292-291—583 (+7) Gulf Coast 281-305—586 (+10)

T3. Eastern Florida State 295-297—592 (+16)

T3. Jefferson State 297-295—592 (+16)

T5. Calhoun 295-305—600 (+24)

T5. Wallace State 297-303—600 (+24)

Coastal Alabama 304-301—605 (+29) Snead State 309-299—608 (+32) Southern Union State 313-307—620 (+44) Northeast Mississippi 307-318—625 (+49) Andrew 320-333—653 (+77) East Central 334-344—678 (+102) Bishop State 345-341—686 (+110)

MGCCC scores

Player Score

David Beard 68-74—142 (-2)

T5. Reeves Johnson 68-77—145 (+1)

T8. Alessio Graziani 71-75—146 (+2)

T28. Ethan Trouth 74-79—153 (+9)

T45. Spence Davis* 80-80—160 (+16)

T51. Hayden Russell* 82-81—163 (+19)

Matt Wilkinson 82-WD

*—Playing as an individual

