Baseball faces stiff challenges in Florida

Published 4:10 pm Thursday, February 10, 2022

By Special to the Item

PERKINSTON — Mississippi Gulf Coast heads to Niceville, Fla., on Friday for a pair of games against talented NJCAA Division I opponents.

 

The Bulldogs, who play in Division II, take on Northwest Florida State at 11 a.m., and then play Motlow State in the second game of the day.

 

NWFS received votes in the Division I preseason poll, and the Raiders are sure to move up after a stellar performance in the Perfect Game JUCO Classic last weekend. Motlow State, which is in Tullahoma, Tenn., advanced to the Region 7 Tournament last year.

 

Records

  • MGCCC: 1-1
  • NWFS: 5-2
  • Motlow: 0-0

Last Time Out

  • MGCCC split a doubleheader in Bay Minette, Ala., on Saturday. The Bulldogs beat Southern Union 12-5 and lost 15-5 to Coastal Alabama-South.
  • NWFS lost 8-7 to Florida SouthWestern State in the Perfect Game JUCO Classic Championship game in Panama City, Fla., on Sunday.

Previous Meeting

Northwest Florida swept a doubleheader from Gulf Coast on March 6, 2020. The Raiders won the first game 13-3 and second 11-5.

Three Ahead

  • Tuesday, Feb. 15: vs. Baton Rouge, Perkinston, 2/5 p.m.
  • Friday, Feb. 18: vs. Wallace State, Decatur, noon
  • Friday, Feb. 18: vs. Parkland, Decatur, 6 pm

 

For more information on MGCCC’s 10 intercollegiate athletic teams, follow @MGCCCBulldogs on Twitter and MGCCCBulldogs on Facebook, and go to mgcccbulldogs.com.

More Sports

No. 15 Bulldogs host East Central

No. 21 MGCCC looks for 2 in a row

No.4 Pearl River flexes its muscles in opening day sweep

Bears baseball preview

Print Article

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar