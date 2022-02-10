Baseball faces stiff challenges in Florida

PERKINSTON — Mississippi Gulf Coast heads to Niceville, Fla., on Friday for a pair of games against talented NJCAA Division I opponents.

The Bulldogs, who play in Division II, take on Northwest Florida State at 11 a.m., and then play Motlow State in the second game of the day.

NWFS received votes in the Division I preseason poll, and the Raiders are sure to move up after a stellar performance in the Perfect Game JUCO Classic last weekend. Motlow State, which is in Tullahoma, Tenn., advanced to the Region 7 Tournament last year.

Records

MGCCC: 1-1

NWFS: 5-2

Motlow: 0-0

Last Time Out

MGCCC split a doubleheader in Bay Minette, Ala., on Saturday. The Bulldogs beat Southern Union 12-5 and lost 15-5 to Coastal Alabama-South.

NWFS lost 8-7 to Florida SouthWestern State in the Perfect Game JUCO Classic Championship game in Panama City, Fla., on Sunday.

Previous Meeting

Northwest Florida swept a doubleheader from Gulf Coast on March 6, 2020. The Raiders won the first game 13-3 and second 11-5.

Three Ahead

Tuesday, Feb. 15: vs. Baton Rouge, Perkinston, 2/5 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 18: vs. Wallace State, Decatur, noon

Friday, Feb. 18: vs. Parkland, Decatur, 6 pm

For more information on MGCCC’s 10 intercollegiate athletic teams, follow @MGCCCBulldogs on Twitter and MGCCCBulldogs on Facebook, and go to mgcccbulldogs.com.