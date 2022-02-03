Arrests collected on Feb. 3, 2022

Fredrick Demitrius Hall, 52, 866 Herrin Dr.; arrested on Jan. 27, for sale, transfer or distribution of a controlled substance and contempt of court.

Daniel Charles Harris, 39, 401 Whitesand Rd., Poplarville; arrested by PRCSO on Jan. 27, for possession of a controlled substance and sale, transfer or distribution of a controlled substance.

Arlis Eugene Hathorn, 39, 1014 Chestnut Dr.; arrested on Jan. 27, for three counts of sale, transfer or distribution of a controlled substance and sexual battery.

Brianna Tiana Hayes, 25, 1114 Merrydale Dr.; arrested by Picayune PD on Jan. 27, for five counts of false pretense.

Deria Omondo Brown, 30, 2127 Morris St.; arrested by MDOC on Jan. 28, for probation violation and domestic violence.

Khua Lian Iap, 29, 134 Napoleon Ave., Slidell; arrested on Jan. 28, for DUI.

Jason Michael Kosinski, 46, 209 S. Gray Ave.; arrested by PRCSO on Jan. 28, for contempt of court.

Gia Michelle Parker, 52, 55 Harland Spiers Rd., Carriere; arrested by PRCSO on Jan. 29, for DUI and no proof of insurance.

Axel Ramon Jarquin-Soto, 41, 1217 St. Roch Ave., New Orleans; arrested by Picayune PD on Jan. 30, for no driver’s license, no proof of insurance, expired tag, possession of marijuana and DUI.

Lleymi Lelina Rancatore, 26, 6425 Ceasar Necaise Rd.; arrested by PRCSO on Jan. 30, for DUI.

Mark Beason Burke, 56, 89 Dobloon Rd., Carriere; arrested by PRCSO on Jan. 31, for possession of paraphernalia.

Christopher Michael Doucette, 46, 171 Ozona Rd., Carriere; arrested by PRCSO on Jan. 31, for possession of paraphernalia.

Richard Boyd Blackwell, 23, 1801 Highway 11 S., Apt. 92; arrested by PRCSO on Feb. 1, for contempt of court.

Malik Charles Briscoe, 25, 1801 Highway 11, Lot 66; arrested on Feb. 1, for contempt of court, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest by fleeing, no insurance, no driver’s license and no child restraint.

Clinton Marshall Cavanaugh, 31, 202 Old Camp Rd., Poplarville; arrested on Feb. 1, for contempt of court.

Jacob Wayne Papineau, 28, 247 Lavelle Odom Rd., Poplarville; arrested by PRCSO on Feb. 1, for simple domestic violence.

Ashley Marie Smith, 33, 151 Pinewoods Rd., Poplarville; arrested by PRCSO on Feb. 1, for illegal disposal of solid waste.

Tyler Lee Smith, 33, 151 Pinewoods Rd., Poplarville; arrested by PRCSO on Feb. 1, for no driver’s license.

James Thomas Williamson, 44, 102 Jasmine Dr., Nicholson; arrested on Feb. 1, for false pretense and trespassing.

Lane Douglas Bounds, 36, 25790 Pine Crest Dr.; arrested on Feb. 2, for domestic violence.

Kevin Scott Caro, 34, 523 Octave St., D’Iberville; arrested by PRCSO on Feb. 2, for contempt of court.

Morgan Keri Gallagher, 26, 3040 Hidden Place, Kiln; arrested by PRCSO on Feb. 2, for possession of paraphernalia.

Jay Michael Herring, 59, 266 Holcomb Carroll Rd., Carriere; arrested by PRCSO on Feb. 2, for probation violation.

John Paul Lumpkin, 49, 10130 Harvey Rd.; arrested by PRCSO on Feb. 2, for controlled substance violation.

Jennifer Redditt, 38, 2938 Jackson Landing Rd.; arrested by PRCSO on Feb. 2, for two counts of contempt of court.