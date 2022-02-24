Arrests collected on Feb. 24, 2022

Jared Damien Bowsher, 34, 2 Village Lane, Carriere; arrested by Picayune PD on Feb. 17, for shoplifting.

Tahjay Donmario Facey, 23, 1608 14th Ave., Birmingham, Ala.; arrested by MHP on Feb. 17, for following too closely, no tag and possession of a controlled substance.

Clifton Stephen Mitchell, 35, 23 Marty Lane; arrested by PRCSO on Feb. 17, for disturbing the peace.

Celina Lynn Smith, 49, 1500 Bogan Circle, Apt. 2; arrested by Picayune PD on Feb. 17, for public drunk/profanity.

Radale Lamar Brumfield, 36, 1002 Brookdale Dr.; arrested by Picayune PD on Feb. 18, for domestic violence.

Conrad Jude Calecas, 45, 46 Arlene Lane, Poplarville; arrested by PRCSO on Feb. 18, for sale, transfer or distribution of a controlled substance.

Brittany Nicole Champagne, 33, 6 Day Dream Dr., Carriere; arrested by PRCSO on Feb. 18, for possession of a controlled substance.

Sandra Kay Craddock, 27, 27 Cecil Smith Rd., Carriere; arrested by PRCSO on Feb. 18, for contempt of court.

Bruce Leon Emery, 33, 318 Clark St.; arrested by Picayune PD on Feb. 19, for obstructing public highway.

Michael Ryan Gower, 32, 34 Fred Strain Rd., Carriere; arrested by PRCSO on Feb. 19, for contempt of court and malicious mischief.

Tonya Demetris Stuart, 47, 89 Ginger St.; arrested by PRCSO on Feb. 19, for DUI second.

Daryl Dewayne Jenkins, 38, 7487 E. Cypress Lakes Dr., Perkinston; arrested on Feb. 20, for five counts of contempt of court.

Nathaniel Scott Rayner, 35, 54 Blake Byrd Rd.; arrested on Feb. 20 for contempt of court.

Orion Doris Schertzer, 48, 509 N. Jackson St., Poplarville; arrested by Poplarville PD on Feb. 20, for public drunk/profanity.

Tommy Justin Wallace, 39, 407 Seventh St., Apt. A; arrested on Feb. 20, for public drunk/profanity.

Jerry Bradley Douglas, 25, 105 Carver Dr.; arrested by PRCSO on Feb. 21, for domestic violence.

Shannon Eric Mitchell, 43, 104 Ben Jones Rd.; arrested by PRCSO on Feb. 21, for resisting arrest by fleeing, contempt of court and disorderly conduct.

Richard Boyd Blackwell, 23, 1801 Highway 11, Apt. 92; arrested on Feb. 22, for possession of paraphernalia.

Heather Suzanne Corson, 49, 1076 Magnolia Rd., Lumberton; arrested by PRCSO on Feb. 22, for trespassing, no insurance, no driver’s license, and leaving the scene of an accident.

Theresa Eline Desselle, 63, 39426 Honey Island, Pearl River, La.; arrested on Feb. 22, for DUI.

Cornelius Lee Fairley, 40, 8252 Miss Ave., Gulfport; arrested by PRCSO on Feb. 22, for receiving stolen property.

James Ira Henry, 52, 20003 B Sunshine Dr., Long Beach; arrested by MDOC on Feb. 22, for parole violation.

Jimmy Glenn Hopkins, 54, 11 Lesley Lane, Pearl River, La.; arrested by Picayune PD on Feb. 22, for public drunk/profanity, sale, transfer or distribution of a controlled substance and contempt of court.

James Erwin Penton, 37, 40 Alison Lane, McNeill; arrested by PRCSO on Feb. 22, for contempt of court.

Tristan Thomas Baggett, 24, 2518 Highway 43 S.; arrested on Feb. 23, for domestic violence.

Martin Vance Burge, 52, 1301 Proctor St.; arrested by MDOC on Feb. 23, for probation violation.

Alfred Dwyane Clark, 54, 63 Hickory Lane, Carriere; arrested by PRCSO on Feb. 23, for contempt of court.

Nicholas Eugene Cuevas, 39, 32 Oak Point Rd., Carriere; arrested by PRCSO on Feb. 23, for contempt of court.

Chris Wade Mayes, 47, 135 Flagstaff, Lumberton; arrested on Feb. 23, for disorderly conduct.

Wayne Abby Miller, 54, 520 Salem Rd..; arrested by PRCSO on Feb. 23, for DUI.

Steven J. Mitchell, 38, 315 N. Steele Ave.; arrested on Feb. 23, for controlled substance violation.

Gene Peter Powell, 42, 86 McNeill McHenry Rd., Poplarville; arrested on Feb. 23, for controlled substance violation.

James Allen Wills, 46, 5453 Newport Rd., Columbus, Ohio; arrested by PRCSO on Feb. 23, for controlled substance violation.