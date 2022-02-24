Arrests collected on Feb. 24, 2022

Published 3:25 pm Thursday, February 24, 2022

By Staff Report

Jared Damien Bowsher, 34, 2 Village Lane, Carriere; arrested by Picayune PD on Feb. 17, for shoplifting.

Tahjay Donmario Facey, 23, 1608 14th Ave., Birmingham, Ala.; arrested by MHP on Feb. 17, for following too closely, no tag and possession of a controlled substance.

Clifton Stephen Mitchell, 35, 23 Marty Lane; arrested by PRCSO on Feb. 17, for disturbing the peace.

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Celina Lynn Smith, 49, 1500 Bogan Circle, Apt. 2; arrested by Picayune PD on Feb. 17, for public drunk/profanity.

Radale Lamar Brumfield, 36, 1002 Brookdale Dr.; arrested by Picayune PD on Feb. 18, for domestic violence.

Conrad Jude Calecas, 45, 46 Arlene Lane, Poplarville; arrested by PRCSO on Feb. 18, for sale, transfer or distribution of a controlled substance.

Brittany Nicole Champagne, 33, 6 Day Dream Dr., Carriere; arrested by PRCSO on Feb. 18, for possession of a controlled substance.

Sandra Kay Craddock, 27, 27 Cecil Smith Rd., Carriere; arrested by PRCSO on Feb. 18, for contempt of court.

Bruce Leon Emery, 33, 318 Clark St.; arrested by Picayune PD on Feb. 19, for obstructing public highway.

Michael Ryan Gower, 32, 34 Fred Strain Rd., Carriere; arrested by PRCSO on Feb. 19, for contempt of court and malicious mischief.

Tonya Demetris Stuart, 47, 89 Ginger St.; arrested by PRCSO on Feb. 19, for DUI second.

Daryl Dewayne Jenkins, 38, 7487 E. Cypress Lakes Dr., Perkinston; arrested on Feb. 20, for five counts of contempt of court.

Nathaniel Scott Rayner, 35, 54 Blake Byrd Rd.; arrested on Feb. 20 for contempt of court.

Orion Doris Schertzer, 48, 509 N. Jackson St., Poplarville; arrested by Poplarville PD on Feb. 20, for public drunk/profanity.

Tommy Justin Wallace, 39, 407 Seventh St., Apt. A; arrested on Feb. 20, for public drunk/profanity.

Jerry Bradley Douglas, 25, 105 Carver Dr.; arrested by PRCSO on Feb. 21, for domestic violence.

Shannon Eric Mitchell, 43, 104 Ben Jones Rd.; arrested by PRCSO on Feb. 21, for resisting arrest by fleeing, contempt of court and disorderly conduct.

Richard Boyd Blackwell, 23, 1801 Highway 11, Apt. 92; arrested on Feb. 22, for possession of paraphernalia.

Heather Suzanne Corson, 49, 1076 Magnolia Rd., Lumberton; arrested by PRCSO on Feb. 22, for trespassing, no insurance, no driver’s license, and leaving the scene of an accident.

Theresa Eline Desselle, 63, 39426 Honey Island, Pearl River, La.; arrested on Feb. 22, for DUI.

Cornelius Lee Fairley, 40, 8252 Miss Ave., Gulfport; arrested by PRCSO on Feb. 22, for receiving stolen property.

James Ira Henry, 52, 20003 B Sunshine Dr., Long Beach; arrested by MDOC on Feb. 22, for parole violation.

Jimmy Glenn Hopkins, 54, 11 Lesley Lane, Pearl River, La.; arrested by Picayune PD on Feb. 22, for public drunk/profanity, sale, transfer or distribution of a controlled substance and contempt of court.

James Erwin Penton, 37, 40 Alison Lane, McNeill; arrested by PRCSO on Feb. 22, for contempt of court.

Tristan Thomas Baggett, 24, 2518 Highway 43 S.; arrested on Feb. 23, for domestic violence.

Martin Vance Burge, 52, 1301 Proctor St.; arrested by MDOC on Feb. 23, for probation violation.

Alfred Dwyane Clark, 54, 63 Hickory Lane, Carriere; arrested by PRCSO on Feb. 23, for contempt of court.

Nicholas Eugene Cuevas, 39, 32 Oak Point Rd., Carriere; arrested by PRCSO on Feb. 23, for contempt of court.

Chris Wade Mayes, 47, 135 Flagstaff, Lumberton; arrested on Feb. 23, for disorderly conduct.

Wayne Abby Miller, 54, 520 Salem Rd..; arrested by PRCSO on Feb. 23, for DUI.

Steven J. Mitchell, 38, 315 N. Steele Ave.; arrested on Feb. 23, for controlled substance violation.

Gene Peter Powell, 42, 86 McNeill McHenry Rd., Poplarville; arrested on Feb. 23, for controlled substance violation.

James Allen Wills, 46, 5453 Newport Rd., Columbus, Ohio; arrested by PRCSO on Feb. 23, for controlled substance violation.

More Records

Arrests collected on Feb. 17, 2022

Arrests collected on Feb. 3, 2022

Arrests collected on Jan. 6, 2022

Arrests collected on Dec. 16, 2021

Print Article

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar