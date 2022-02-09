Anointed Dove Ministries to hold Black History Month program

Every year, the Anointed Dove Ministries puts on a Black History celebration extravaganza. The goal of the program is to educate, celebrate, entertain and highlight the significant contributions that African Americans have made in America.

In the past, Anointed Dove has held dramatizations that depict a 1960’s sit-in at a Woolworth’s lunch counter, the organization of an early black church and the injustice of literacy tests given to Blacks as a prerequisite for registering to vote. The impact of the literacy tests resulted in many people of color being unable to vote.

This year’s Black History Month program promises to be another display of ethnic pride, education and celebration. Anointed Dove Ministries Coordinator of Activities Brenda Taylor said several church members have been selected to share their expertise in areas that will benefit the Black community, including health, technology, credit and legal interest.

“Attorney Shannon Lindsey will provide a legal update, Dr. Angela Pressley Wallace, a medical update, Bishop Tony Pressley, ‘The Economic impact of the Black Church,’ book written by Dr. Pressley, and finally our technological update by Daniel Wallace, a computer and software engineer specializing in cyber security,” said Taylor in a written statement.

The program will include a fashion show of African attire and a local family who has traced their lineage to an old African tribe in Cameroon will present their tribe.

In past programs various families who have traced their roots in the past are the Rawls family, (Nigeria); the Jones family, (Mali); and Brenda Taylor, the Wilson family, (Sierra Leone). This year’s family, the Ratcliff family, will form a procession, as each member will wave the flag of their native country. In this instance that family traced their linage back to Cameroon.

“The entire community is invited and will certainly enjoy the various displays of African fashions to be modeled by the Anointed Dove families,” said Taylor.

The Black History program will be Sunday, Feb. 20 as part of the regular 10:00 a.m. worship service.