By Erlene Smith

And the Lord shall guide you continually and satisfy your soul in drought, and strengthen your bones: and you shall be like a watered garden, and like a spring of water, whose waters fail not. Isaiah 58:11.

Isaiah gave us a wonderful promise from the Lord. Not only will He guide us and satisfy our souls, but also our lives will be like a watered garden offering beauty and refreshment to those we encounter on life’s road.

Sometimes we allow our lives to become barren and lifeless as a witness for the Lord. We can be untouched by the sadness in others’ lives and fail to respond to our friends and neighbors’ needs whether these needs are emotional or physical. Our lives then become a dry, parched desert, but when we allow God to shine His love upon us filling us with his presence; just as the dead, brown grass becomes green again in spring, our lives will again be renewed in Spirit to reach out in love to fulfill the needs of others.

We all need to reach beyond ourselves and let our lives bless others. I John 3:16-17 tells us: “By this we know love, because He laid down His life for us. And we also ought to lay down our lives for the brethren. But whoever has this world’s goods, and sees his brother in need, and shuts up his heart from him, how does the love of God abide in him?”

Let us all pray for and encourage our leaders of America to depend on God when making decisions. Let us encourage our USA leaders to seek peaceful solutions and not enter into a World War.

Prayer: Lord, please refresh our lives continually with Your presence and help us to show Your amazing love to others.