23 straight for No. 15 MGCCC

WIGGINS — No. 15 Mississippi Gulf Coast won its 23rd straight men’s tennis match against MACCC opponents by beating No. 19 Meridian 7-2 on Saturday.

The Bulldogs (3-0, 3-0 MACCC) swept all three doubles matches again to set the table for the victory. They also won the final four singles courts at the Wynn Tennis Center.

Clay Fudge (So., Madison/Madison Central), Anderson Dulaney (So., Long Beach/Long Beach), Alex King (So., Ocean Springs/Ocean Springs) and Jackson Ward (So., Gulfport/Gulfport) picked up two points each.

Gulf Coast returns to action Monday at Blue Mountain in a just-added match. The Bulldogs return to MACCC action on Tuesday at Northeast Mississippi.

Results

Team: Gulf Coast 7, Meridian 2

Doubles

No. 1: Pedro Molero-Clay Fudge (GC) def. Anton Sarunic-Sebastian Hernandez, 8-4

No. 2: Paul Gayk-Anderson Dulaney (GC) def. Colin Hartman-Parker Chaney, 8-3

No. 3: Alex King-Jackson Ward (GC) def. Will McCullough-Parker Lyons, 8-4

Singles

No. 1: Sarunic (MER) def. Gayk, 6-1, 6-3

No. 2: Hernandez (MER) def. Molero, 7-5, 6-1

No. 3: Fudge (GC) def. Hartman, 6-1, 6-3

No. 4: Dulaney (GC) def. McCullough, 6-3, 6-2

No. 5: King (GC) def. Chaney, 6-4, 7-5

No. 6: Ward (GC) def. Lyons, 6-4, 6-2

