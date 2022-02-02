$2.8 million set aside for Hancock County site development

KILN, MISS. – Gov. Tate Reeves today announced the state of Mississippi is investing nearly $2.8 million for site development projects with Hancock County Port and Harbor Commission.

Through the RESTORE Act, Stennis International Airport will receive $2,547,940 for engineering, design and site development at Stennis Technology Park, a 40-acre, multi-phase development.

Through the Mississippi Development Authority (MDA), Port Bienville Industrial Park will receive a $250,000 Premier Site grant for environmental due diligence at Site 1, a 475-acre parcel with rail access suited for manufacturing or warehousing.

“Shovel-ready sites are a top priority for companies seeking a new location,” said Gov. Tate Reeves. “By investing in these sites today, we are laying a foundation upon which companies can quickly locate, expand and create jobs for future generations of Mississippians.”

Site development grant funds made available through MDA and the RESTORE Act are assisting local economic development entities in their efforts to spur economic growth by attracting new industry to competitive, shovel-ready sites.

MDA’s Premier Sites require a minimum of 100 acres and must have attributes that distinguish them from other properties, such as being in high-demand locations, having large-scale development acreage or having significant utility infrastructure already in place. They also must have a labor force able to attract the intended market.

“MDA commends each of these communities for taking the initiative to ensure their sites are competitive and ready to meet the unique needs of companies across a wide range of sectors,” said MDA Interim Executive Director Laura Hipp. “Mississippi is an ideal place to do business, and the further development of these industrial sites is yet another attribute we can add to our strong portfolio of competitive business advantages.”

Hancock County Port and Harbor Commission is the lead economic development agency for the county. Stennis International Airport and Port Bienville Industrial Park are home to 30 companies with more than 1,000 employees.

“We are working long-term visions for the port and airport, and this funding will help us reach our goals. Port Bienville is an intermodal logistics hub with global reach. Stennis Airport is a premiere destination for general aviation and military and industry partners,” Cotter said. “We appreciate the continued support Gov. Reeves, MDA and our Hancock County delegation for making continued development possible.”